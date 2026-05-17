Kerala Blasters Host FC Goa In Final ISL 2025-26 Clash As Both Sides Aim To Strengthen Standings At Kochi's Nehru Stadium |

Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC will host FC Goa in their final Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 match of the season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Monday, 18 May, 2026. The fixture is scheduled for a 19:30 IST kick-off and will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

Monday’s match sees both sides aiming to strengthen their positions in the standings as the season nears its conclusion. With limited separation between teams in the mid-table, the result could have a bearing on the final rankings.

Kerala Blasters FC head into the match following a 3-1 comeback victory against Mohammedan Sporting Club. After conceding early, they responded to extend their unbeaten run to five matches and register their third consecutive win. Goals from Francisco Feuillassier, Víctor Bertomeu, and substitute Sreekuttan M S secured the result.

Under head coach Ashley Westwood, the side have shown signs of organisation and attacking intent in recent weeks, and will look to carry that momentum into their final fixture of the season.

Currently eighth with 14 points from 12 matches, Kerala Blasters could move to 17 points with a win, and potentially confirm their eight position in a closely contested section of the table.

Víctor Bertomeu (four goals) and Francisco Feuillassier (two goals, two assists) have been key contributors in attack, while Ebindas Y has led the side in assists. Kévin Yoke has also provided support in wide areas, with Matías Hernández contributing in midfield.

Head coach Ashley Westwood underscored the fixture’s significance while acknowledging the quality of the opposition.

“First and foremost, we're going to try and play to win like we always do. We've played teams in and around the top three or four already, and this is a team in that mould as well. I know Manolo [Márquez] fairly well; he's a good coach who likes to play football,” Westwood stated.

“I coach as I played: heart on the sleeve, passionate, and determined to win. You set the standards and the guidelines, and hopefully, everybody gives their all, which is what I do.”

Attacker Francisco Feuillassier spoke about the team’s approach and his adaptation. “Our style is always to try to be the protagonist with the ball and to press when we don't have it. It is demanding a lot of effort, but this is what we believe is the best for us, and the results are showing this,” Franchu noted.

“I prefer to push myself in attack and create chances rather than defending all game. There are differences in rhythm and space compared to Europe, but we try to play with a similar structure; at the end of the day, it is the same sport.”

FC Goa, meanwhile, travel to Kochi after a 1-1 draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Having conceded early in that match, they responded in the second half through Ronney Willson Kharbudon to secure a point.

Under head coach Manolo Márquez, FC Goa have shown consistency across the campaign and will look to finish the season with a positive result away from home.

Currently seventh with 20 points from 12 matches, a win would take them to 23 points and provisionally move them into the top four.

Dejan Dražić has been a key figure in attack with six goals and three assists, supported by Muhammad Nemil in midfield. At the back, Pol Moreno and Aakash Sangwan have contributed, while goalkeeper Bob Jackson delivered a notable performance in the previous fixture.

Head coach Manolo Márquez reflected on the season and the challenge ahead. “We won the Super Cup, another big target for the team, and we lost only two games [in the league]. I am very, very satisfied and proud to be the coach of this team and of this club that for me is the best club in India,” Márquez stated.

“I think that we play against the team who is more motivated in the competition, even more than the teams who are fighting for the title. After Ashley Westwood and Peter Hartley arrived, they improved the level. It's a tough game and we need to compete. We don't go to Kerala on holidays.”

Defender Nim Dorjee also highlighted the squad’s readiness. “I am not getting enough time to play, but I am trying to do my best for the team. This is the life of a footballer. Even if we don't play, we have to be 100 per cent ready,” Dorjee noted. “If we get a chance, we have to prove it.”

Historically, FC Goa have had the better record in this fixture, with 13 wins from 22 meetings compared to Kerala Blasters FC’s five, while four matches have ended in draws.

FC Goa have also outscored the Yellow Army significantly, netting 50 goals to Kerala's 31 overall. Their most recent clash in February 2025 saw FC Goa secure a comfortable 2-0 home victory in Margao.

With both teams aiming to conclude their campaigns on a positive note, the fixture presents an opportunity to secure valuable points and build momentum heading into the next season.