'Keep Your Chin Up Queen': Netizens Rally Behind Manu Bhaker As She Misses Out On Winning 3rd Medal In Shooting At Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian shooting sensation Manu Bhaker missed out on creating history as she couldn't secure her third Olympic as she finished fourth in the Women's 25m Air Pistol Final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

There were high hopes for Bhaker to go for another medal after she clinched two bronze medals in the women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol with Sarabjot Singh. The 22-year-old set her eyes on creating history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win three Olympic medals in a single edition of the Summer Games.

Bhaker qualified for the Women’s 25m Air Pistol final by finishing second in the qualification round with 590 points. In the final, the Haryana shooter was in the top three after five series and seemed assured of a silver medal.

However, Bhaker faced a third-place shoot-off against Veronika Major and fell short by just one point, eventually finishing in fourth place. It was a heartbreaking moment for Manu Bhaker as he missed out a bronze medal by whisker.

Winner of medals, maker of history... Manu Bhaker signs out from #Paris2024! 🇮🇳🥉🥉 pic.twitter.com/yA8QVlLdZs — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) August 3, 2024

Despite Manu Bhaker missing out on winning her third Olympic medal, fans applauded the Indian shooter for a sensational run at the Paris Olympics 2024. Fans took their X handle (formerly Twitter) and lavished praise on Manu Bhaker's remarkable campaign at the ongoing Summer Games.

Here's how netizens lauded Manu Bhaker's campaign at Paris Olympics

🇮🇳💔 𝗜𝘁 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗻'𝘁 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲! Despite another strong performance from Manu Bhaker in the final, she unfortunately missed out on securing a third Olympic medal at #Paris2024.



👏 Keep your chin up queen, you have already made India proud with your efforts!… pic.twitter.com/ImWJmwmKDb — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) August 3, 2024

MANU BHAKER IN PARIS OLYMPICS:



- Bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol.

- Bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol mixed.

- 4th in 25m Air Pistol.



WHOLE INDIA IS PROUD OF YOU, MANU. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FHQcHsljr6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 3, 2024

Remember the name Manu Bhaker. Two Olympics medal in a single edition. Pride of India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cYcatBYurV — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 3, 2024

For the first time at the 2024 Olympic, Manu Bhaker doesn't medal. She loses by the barest of margins in a shoot off and takes 4th place in the women's 25m pistol competition at Chateauroux. But what an incredible Olympics for the 22 year old. pic.twitter.com/zd3BorY2sA — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 3, 2024

#Paris2024 #Olympics#ShootingSport It's a 4th place for Manu Bhaker! 🥺



A thrilling 25m Pistol Women's Final, Manu is in a shootoff with Veronika Major and misses out on the top 3 by the barest of margins.



What a Games for Manu though! 🙏🏼https://t.co/MFnXlhZ653 pic.twitter.com/YJ1HHAjhhA — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 3, 2024

Not all superheroes wear capes; some hold guns.



Manu Bhaker: The ‘Wonder Woman’ of the shooting range.#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Zk7jz6jZus — Shuvro Ghoshal (@shuvro_ghoshal) August 3, 2024

Manu Bhaker at Paris Olympic 2024



10m Pistol Women's - Bronze 🥉

10m Pistol Mixed - Bronze 🥉

25m Pistol Women's - 4️⃣th



She lost by a small margin and takes 4th place in the women's 25m pistol competition



Well done champ 👏 pic.twitter.com/4cPBV2HfOj — Vibhor Varshney (@nakulvibhor) August 3, 2024

Standing ovation for Manu Bhaker. What an outing for her at the #ParisOlympics

Two medals. Finishing 4th in the third event. Historic outing for her and our shooting contingent. 🔥🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/wU0ynLsTcQ — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) August 3, 2024

Manu Bhaker might not have created history of becoming the first Indian athlete to win three medals in the single edition of the Olympics, but she has already achieve several Indian records before the 25m air pistol event.

Bhaker is the first Indian woman athlete to win an Olympic medal when she won a bronze in 10m air pistol. She also became the first woman athlete from India to win two medals at the Summer Games and the first Indian athlete to achieve this feat in a single edition of the Summer Games.