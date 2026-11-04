'Keep Singing Your Tune': Former Coach Ravi Shastri Pens Heartfelt Wish On Virat Kohli's 38th Birthday

Ravi Shastri Pens Heartfelt Wish On Virat Kohli's 38th Birthday |

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has penned a heartfelt wish for Virat Kohli on his birthday. Kohli turns 38 on November 5 and Shastri was one of the first to extend his greetings to his former captain on social media.

Ravi Shastri's heartfelt message for Virat Kohli

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Shastri, who is in New Zealand on commentary duty for the IND vs NZ series, took to X to wish Virat on his special day. The former India head coach praised Kohli's batting, with him having put a masterclass in India's first ODI win against New Zealand on Wednesday.

"Many happy returns of the day, Champ! A proper exhibition in the closing hours of Year 37. Keep singing your tune! I am 38 going on 36. Oh la la! Ohhhh..." Shastri wrote on X.

Kohli was at his sublime best a day before his 38th birthday, displaying his wide array of shots at Eden Park in Auckland. Virat top scored with 74 for India, as they clinched a 5-wicket victory in a rain-hit encounter.

Shastri and Virat share a close bond with Kohli having served as all format captain under the former all-rounder's tenure as head coach. The duo are credited with change the nature of Test cricket in India with their aggressive and fearless approach, especially in overseas tours.

During the game, fans at the stadium also got into Virat Kohli's festive day. As he was fielding on the boundary, the crowd started serenading him with 'Happy Birthday' song. Kohli acknowledged the crowd and waved his hand towards them, in one of the several eye catching moments from the game.