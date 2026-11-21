Kavya Maran-Anirudh Wedding Reception: Orange Army Reunion As Dale Steyn, Kane Williamson Arrive In India |

Cricket legends Dale Steyn, Daniel Vettori and Kane Williamson have arrived in India to attend the wedding reception of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) co-owner Kavya Maran. Their arrival has added excitement to the celebrations, bringing together some well-known names from the cricket world.

The three former international cricketers share a strong connection with the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise. Cricket legends Dale Steyn, Daniel Vettori and Kane Williamson have arrived in India to attend the wedding reception of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) co-owner Kavya Maran.

Their arrival has added excitement to the celebrations, bringing together some well-known names from the cricket world. The three former international cricketers share a strong connection with the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise.

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The wedding reception of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran is scheduled for November 21, 2026, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, their private wedding ceremony took place in Greece on November 11, 2026.The reception date was announced by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office.