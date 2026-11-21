KL Rahul scripted history with a brilliant century against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday. The Indian batter became only the fifth Indian to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries. He also became the first Indian opener to achieve the remarkable milestone, joining an elite group featuring some of the biggest names in Indian cricket.

Rahul joins Dravid, Sachin in elite group

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Rahul has been one of India's most dependable batters in overseas Test matches over the years. His ability to adjust to different playing conditions and handle quality bowling attacks has made him an important member of the Indian Test setup.

With this effort, Rahul joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin in an exclusive club.

Rahul had already scored Test centuries in Australia, England and South Africa, with New Zealand being the only country missing from his list. His latest hundred completed the collection and added another major achievement to his international career.