'Kasa Kai Bhau': Olympic Medalist Swapnil Kusale Recalls His First Conversation With PM Modi After Winning Bronze; Video

Swapnil Kusale with PM Modi. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale recalled how PM Narendra Modi began their conversation in Marathi, his native language, after he won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Kusale has inscribed his name in history at the 2024 Summer Games, becoming the first Indian shooter to bag a medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Position (3P) Men’s event.

"This personal touch, speaking in our mother tongue, instantly built a connection with the Prime Minister," says Kusale, who clinched a bronze medal in the 50m Rifle 3P men's event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

'Kaska haibhau?' PM Modi’s heartfelt greeting to Swapnil Kusale in his local dialect as he celebrated his Olympic success. #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/L8XxtL1gA6 — Exclusive Minds (@Exclusive_Minds) August 29, 2024

Reflecting on the profound impact of this moment, what particularly impressed Kusale was PM Modi’s attention to detail. "He remembered that during our recent meeting, I was sitting quietly in one of the rows when the Indian contingent interacted with him before the Paris Olympics. It was remarkable that he recalled such a small detail,” he noted.

"He stressed the importance of respecting our coaches and playing with integrity. He advised us to stay focused on training and diet, especially in light of the increasing issues with doping," Kusale added.

"He pays attention to every player. Any interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi fills you with a lot of positive energy," he concluded.

"He knows every athlete and he watches every athlete very closely" - Swapnil Kusale

Earleir, in an exclusive interaction with IANS on Saturday, Kusale recalled PM's words that he shared just after he won a medal in Paris earlier this month.

Honoured to meet Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi @narendramodi , his words encouraged us a lot and filled us with pride. The schemes developed by the Government of India like TOPS (target Olympic podium), khelo Indians many more have helped athletes like us to achieve… pic.twitter.com/vKCLwSHtPN — Swapnil kusale (@KusaleSwapnil) August 16, 2024

"I felt positive energy and motivated after talking to PM Modi. When I received his call, he greeted me in Marathi and I felt very good after listening to him. He knows every athlete and he watches every athlete very closely and takes care of everyone's requirements. I was shocked to know that he observed me during our visit to PM's house before the Games," Kusale had told IANS.