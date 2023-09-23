'Kartik Calling Kartik': Shaheen Afridi Trolled For Congratulating Himself On His Own Wedding Post; See Pic

Pakistan cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi recently got married to the daughter of former captain Shahid Afridi with the entire national team in attendance, apart from political bigwigs.
While the entire world is congratulating Shaheen for his marriage, a section of fans took to social media to troll the fast bowler after he mistakenly congratulated himself on his own wedding post on Facebook.
Shaheen and Ansha Afridi hosted their grand walima reception in Islamabad on September 21. From Shoaib Akhtar to Babar Azam, the function saw the who's who of Pakistan cricket fraternity.
Afridi returned home recently along with the entire Pakistan team from Sri Lanka where they crashed out of the Asia Cup 2023 in the Super 4s stage.
Pakistan's Asia Cup campaign
Afridi personally had a brilliant tournament with the ball, taking 10 wickets from 5 games including four against India in their group match.
But Pakistan's batting let them down on certain occasions which led to their ouster from the tournament.
The Men in Green under Babar Azam won just two games out of five and suffered two defeats against India and Sri Lanka in the Super 4s while their group ODI against the Men in Blue was washed out in Kandy.