Karthik Muthusamy, Aditya Raja are National Karting Champs

Chennai: Bengaluru’s Karthik Muthusamy and Hyderabad’s Aditya Raja held on to their nerves to emerge on top in their respective categories in the grand finale of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Karting Championship Sodi Kart 4 Stroke at the ECR Speedway on the outskirts of Chennai.

Karthik came up with a power-packed performance to claim the Senior Category title, taking just 4:25.610 minutes to complete 12 laps.

Mohammed Ridhaf of Cochin finished second with a time of 4:27.534 minutes while Pratham Kumar of Lucknow clocked 4:30.051 minutes to grab the third place.

Aditya Raja of Hyderabad came out on top in the Junior Category with a time of 4:31.965 minutes, while Delhi duo of Jasmehar Jubbal and Muskan Jubbal finished second and third with a timing of 4:33.074 minutes & 4:38.149 minutes respectively.