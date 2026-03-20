Karnataka Duo Headline India’s Squad For ITF Asia U-12 South Asia Qualifiers In Kathmandu

The Bengaluru-based 12-year-olds will be joined by India’s No. 1 Riaan Atul Nandankar of Maharashtra, forming a squad that mirrors the current national rankings. |

Bengaluru: India’s No. 2 Thanush Shekar B.C. and No. 3 Dhanush S.M. of Bengaluru, Karnataka have secured two of the three spots in the nation's boys’ team for the ITF Asia 12 & Under Team Competition – South Asia Qualifiers, set to be held at the NTA Tennis Complex in Kathmandu, Nepal from 13th to 17th April 2026.

The Bengaluru-based 12-year-olds will be joined by India’s No. 1 Riaan Atul Nandankar of Maharashtra, forming a squad that mirrors the current national rankings.

Sanctioned by the ITF and ATF, the tournament serves as a key pathway event for U-12 players and follows a team format comprising two singles and one doubles match per tie. The South Asia Qualifiers will determine the teams progressing to the ITF Asia 12 & Under Team Championships Finals later this year.

The presence of two Karnataka players in national squad highlights the State’s strengthening grassroots ecosystem and growth in junior tennis.

“Congratulations to Thanush and Dhanush on this wonderful achievement,” said Mr. Sunil Yajaman, Hon. Joint Secretary, Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA). “It’s always special to see young players from Karnataka earn the opportunity to represent India. This kind of exposure at a young age plays a big role in their growth, both as players and individuals and helps prepare them for the higher levels. We wish them all the very best and are confident they will make our country proud.” He added.