Karl-Anthony Towns Marries Jordyn Woods In Glamorous Malibu Ceremony; Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner Attend As Pictures Go Viral

NBA superstar Karl-Anthony Towns has married his longtime girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, in a lavish ceremony in Malibu, California. The outdoor wedding featured stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and elegant white floral decorations. Pictures from the star-studded ceremony have since gone viral on social media.

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The guest list featured several major names, including Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Teyana Taylor, Gayle King and Michael B. Jordan. Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor were also among the celebrity guests at the lavish celebration.

Several of Towns’ Knicks teammates, including OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, were also in attendance. Towns kept things classic in a black tuxedo and matching dress shoes as he stood alongside his bride. Woods, meanwhile, looked stunning in a strapless, floor-length white gown with a matching chiffon train. She completed the bridal look with a delicate lace scarf draped around her collarbone.

Woods has remained one of Towns’ biggest supporters throughout his NBA career and has frequently been spotted cheering for him courtside. She was also front and center during the Knicks’ historic 2026 NBA Finals run. Towns and New York ultimately captured the franchise’s first championship in 53 years, making the couple’s wedding celebration an especially memorable summer for the NBA star.