Karan Singh Clinches Mumbai Open ITF Men’s M25 Singles Title | File photo

Mumbai: India’s third seed Karan Singh was crowned singles champion at the Mumbai Open ITF Men’s M25 Tennis Championship, defeating compatriot and fourth seed Digvijay Pratap Singh 7-5, 3-1 (retired) in the final held at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) courts in Mumbai.

Karan Singh capped an impressive week with the title, following his runner-up finish at the Solapur Open ITF Men’s M25 the previous week. His victory in Mumbai marked a strong back-to-back run of finals appearances on the ITF professional circuit.

Digvijay Pratap Singh put up a competitive fight in the final, but was unable to continue, handing Karan the championship with the score at 7-5, 3-1.

Special thanks to the tournament sponsors, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Government of Maharashtra, for their support in hosting the international tournament and promoting professional tennis in the state.

Thanks to Ms. Neda Kazemi, ITF Silver Badge Referee from Iran, for her valuable contribution as Tournament Supervisor and for ensuring the smooth and professional conduct of the event.

The prize distribution ceremony was held in the presence of Mr. Sunder Iyer, Hon. Secretary of AITA and MSLTA; Mr. Prashant Sutar, President of MSLTA; and Mr. Manoj Vaidya, CEO of MSLTA and Tournament Director.

The Mumbai Open ITF Men’s M25 Tennis Championship brought together Indian and international players competing for valuable ITF ranking points, further strengthening Maharashtra’s role in hosting international tennis events.

Men’s Singles – Final

Karan Singh (IND) [3] bt Digvijay Pratap Singh (IND) [4] 7-5, 3-1 (retired)