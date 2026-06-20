Karan Aujla Arrives In Delhi Ahead Of Virat Kohli's One8 Global Premiere Event On Sunday, June 21 | VIDEO | X

New Delhi, June 20: Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has arrived in Delhi ahead of the much-awaited One8 Global Premiere, scheduled to take place on Sunday (June 21) at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka. The singer is scheduled to perform live at the event alongside the launch of Virat Kohli's One8 Global initiative.

The event has already generated significant buzz after Kohli welcomed Aujla through a social media post. The former India captain shared a picture of the two standing together on a grand stage and wrote, "Welcome Karan, the stage is ours. June 21, Delhi."

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Virat Kohli And Karan Aujla To Share Stage

The social media announcement confirmed that Aujla will be a major part of the One8 Global Premiere. The image showed Kohli and Aujla wearing matching black T-shirts with the numbers one and eight on their backs while facing a packed arena. The post quickly went viral, receiving millions of likes and comments from fans of both the cricket icon and the Punjabi singer.

One8 Aims To Bring Together Sport, Music & Fashion

The One8 Global Premiere is expected to be more than just a brand event. Reports suggest that Aujla has partnered with Agilitas to strengthen the cultural identity of the One8 brand. The collaboration is expected to combine cricket, music, fashion and youth culture.

Fans Eagerly Await Event

With Aujla now in Delhi and Kohli ready to host the event, excitement is building ahead of Sunday's One8 Global Premiere. Fans are looking forward to Aujla's live performance as well as new announcements related to the One8 brand.

The event is expected to attract celebrities, athletes, musicians and fans, making it one of the biggest lifestyle launches of the year.