Karachi Biryani Or Hyderabadi Biryani? Ex-Pakistan Skipper Wasim Akram Settles The Debate

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has settled the debate between Karachi and Hyderabad briyani after the likes of Babar Azam, Hassan Ali, and Imam-ul-Haq praised the latter hugely. Nevertheless, Akram believes that Karachi biryani has no competition as the Hyderabadi one is dry and contains too much rice in it.

In a recent video posted by the ICC, Babar Azam rated the Hyderabadi biryani 8/10, claiming that is quite spicy. While right-arm seamer Hassan Ali gave the Hyderabadi biryani full marks, while opening batter Imam-ul-Haq gave the dish 11/10.

Nevertheless, Wasim Akram dispelled all the myths, rating Karachi biryani as a cut above all. He said in a video uploaded on X (formerly Twitter):

"There is no competition to the Biryani served in Karachi. He claimed that the biryani served in Hyderabad is dry, more like a pulao."

Pakistan take on the Netherlands in their 2023 World Cup opening match:

Meanwhile, Pakistan are currently facing the Netherlands in the 2nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad. Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and put Babar Azam and co. into bat in anticipation of dew.

The Dutch have also responded brilliantly with the ball, dismissing Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, and Babar Azam cheaply. The 1992 World Champions have had a patchy build-up to the tournament, having lost the Asia Cup 2023. They were suffered defeats in both their warm-up fixtures against Australia and New Zealand.

