 Karachi Biryani Or Hyderabadi Biryani? Ex-Pakistan Skipper Wasim Akram Settles The Debate
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKarachi Biryani Or Hyderabadi Biryani? Ex-Pakistan Skipper Wasim Akram Settles The Debate

Karachi Biryani Or Hyderabadi Biryani? Ex-Pakistan Skipper Wasim Akram Settles The Debate

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has settled the debate about what is good between Karachi Biryani or Hyderabadi Biryani

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Wasim Akram. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has settled the debate between Karachi and Hyderabad briyani after the likes of Babar Azam, Hassan Ali, and Imam-ul-Haq praised the latter hugely. Nevertheless, Akram believes that Karachi biryani has no competition as the Hyderabadi one is dry and contains too much rice in it.

Read Also
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam Missing Pakistani Fans In India, Says Feeling ‘At Home’...
article-image

In a recent video posted by the ICC, Babar Azam rated the Hyderabadi biryani 8/10, claiming that is quite spicy. While right-arm seamer Hassan Ali gave the Hyderabadi biryani full marks, while opening batter Imam-ul-Haq gave the dish 11/10.

Nevertheless, Wasim Akram dispelled all the myths, rating Karachi biryani as a cut above all. He said in a video uploaded on X (formerly Twitter):

"There is no competition to the Biryani served in Karachi. He claimed that the biryani served in Hyderabad is dry, more like a pulao."

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Flies In Chartered Plane To Ahmedabad And Meets...
article-image

Pakistan take on the Netherlands in their 2023 World Cup opening match:

Meanwhile, Pakistan are currently facing the Netherlands in the 2nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad. Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and put Babar Azam and co. into bat in anticipation of dew.

The Dutch have also responded brilliantly with the ball, dismissing Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, and Babar Azam cheaply. The 1992 World Champions have had a patchy build-up to the tournament, having lost the Asia Cup 2023. They were suffered defeats in both their warm-up fixtures against Australia and New Zealand.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PAK vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023, Live Updates: Shadab Khan And Mohammad Nawaz Add Handy Runs For...

PAK vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023, Live Updates: Shadab Khan And Mohammad Nawaz Add Handy Runs For...

Asian Games 2023: India's Wrestling Triumph Continues; Sonam Malik Bags Bronze In Women's 62kg...

Asian Games 2023: India's Wrestling Triumph Continues; Sonam Malik Bags Bronze In Women's 62kg...

Asian Games 2023: Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Storms Into Final, Assures Silver Medal (See Pics)

Asian Games 2023: Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Storms Into Final, Assures Silver Medal (See Pics)

'Bit Like Pakistan Top-Order': Ramiz Raja's Dig Babar Azam's Men As 'Technical Problems' Lead To...

'Bit Like Pakistan Top-Order': Ramiz Raja's Dig Babar Azam's Men As 'Technical Problems' Lead To...

Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan Beat Pakistan In Low-Scoring Contest, Set Up Final Against India

Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan Beat Pakistan In Low-Scoring Contest, Set Up Final Against India