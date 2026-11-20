Kapil Dev Defends Selectors Amid Mohammed Siraj Exclusion Row, Kiren Rijiju Rejects Congress MP's Discrimination Claim | X

New Delhi [India], November 20: Former India captain Kapil Dev on Friday said that he was not authorised to speak on the exclusion of Mohammad Siraj from the New Zealand Test but said that "selectors were doing a great job".

His reaction came amid Congress MP Imran Masood's allegations of discrimination over pacer Mohammed Siraj's omission from the playing 11 for the ongoing Test against New Zealand.

#WATCH | On Congress MP Imran Masood alleging discrimination against Cricketer Mohammed Siraj amid omission from the Indian Test side, Kapil Dev says, "Ask the selectors. I am nobody. Look, people like us should not comment. If the group of people who have that responsibility, they should answer. I think they are doing a great job. We can't make everybody happy...You can't criticise a system because the system is built like that. Let's say, Indian cricket is doing well; That's more important. I like him, but I think it is the selector, manager and the captain who have to pick. Our liking and disliking should not matter, but how the organisation is planning." — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026

Reacting to Imran Masood's allegation that Siraj was "overlooked" due to his name, Kapil Dev said, "Ask the selectors. I am nobody. Look, people like us should not comment. If the group of people who have that responsibility, they should answer. I think they are doing a great job. We can't make everybody happy,” he told reporters.

“You can't criticise a system because the system is built like that. Let's say, Indian cricket is doing well; that's more important. I like him, but I think it is the selector, manager and the captain who have to pick. Our liking and disliking should not matter, but how the organisation is planning," Kapil Dev added.

Masood Alleges Discrimination Over Siraj's Exclusion

His remarks come amid a controversy over Siraj's omission from India's playing 11, with Congress MP Imran Masood alleging that the pacer was overlooked despite his previous performances.

Masood had alleged discrimination against Siraj, claiming that his name was the reason behind his exclusion.

"It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear," he told ANI.

Also Watch:

Kiren Rijiju Rejects Discrimination Allegations

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday rejected Congress MP Imran Masood’s allegations, asserting that opportunities in the country are given based on merit and not religion or caste.

"...Nobody here is discriminated against or overlooked on the basis of their religion. In our country, opportunities are given based on merit. One's religion or caste has nothing to do with it. If someone feels this way, it is not right,” the Union Minister said while speaking to reporters.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)