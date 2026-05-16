Kanji Cup Badminton Tournament 2026: CCI, Chembur Gymkhana Advance To Semi-Finals

Player in action at Motiram, Ullal and Kanji Cup Badminton Tournament | File Photo

Mumbai, May 17: The junior players of CCI and Chembur Gymkhana put up strong performances to guide their teams into the semi-finals of the Kanji Cup in the Motiram, Ullal and Kanji Cup Badminton Tournament, organised by GMBA, promoted by Badminton Gurukul, and hosted by Willingdon SC.

Four teams secure semi-final berths

Also making the last four were Thakur SC and All India Balkan Ji Bari.

CCI remained unbeaten, registering 3-0 wins over Thakur SC and hosts Willingdon SC to qualify for the semi-finals. Chembur Gymkhana also remained unbeaten with 3-1 wins over Balkan Ji Bari and P M Bath respectively.

CCI will take on Balkan Ji Bari, while Chembur Gymkhana will clash with Thakur SC for a place in the final.

Motiram Cup semi-final line-up confirmed

Chembur Gymkhana and CCI also booked their spots in the Elite semi-finals of the Motiram Cup for men, along with BKLP ‘A’ and Bombay Gymkhana ‘A’.

CCI will clash with Bombay Gymkhana, while BKLP ‘A’ will take on Chembur Gymkhana.

The Motiram Cup Plate semi-finals will feature NSCI ‘A’ versus BKLP ‘B’ and Juhu Gymkhana against CCI ‘B’.

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Read Also Chembur Gymkhana And Bombay Gymkhana Make Dominant Start In Motiram Cup Badminton Tournament

Results

Motiram Cup

BKLP (A) bt CCI (C) – 2-0; CCI (A) bt BKLP (B) – 2-0; BKLP (A) bt Juhu Gymkhana – 2-0; CCI (A) bt Thakur Sports Complex – 2-0; Juhu Gymkhana bt CCI (C) – 2-1; BKLP (B) bt Thakur Sports Complex – 2-0.

Kanji Cup

Chembur Gymkhana bt All India Balkan Ji Bari – 3-1; CCI bt Thakur Sports Complex – 3-0; Chembur Gymkhana bt P M Bath – 3-1; CCI bt Willingdon Sports Club – 3-0; All India Balkan Ji Bari bt P M Bath – 3-1; Thakur Sports Complex bt Willingdon Sports Club – 3-0.

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