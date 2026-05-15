 Chembur Gymkhana And Bombay Gymkhana Make Dominant Start In Motiram Cup Badminton Tournament
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Chembur Gymkhana And Bombay Gymkhana Make Dominant Start In Motiram Cup Badminton Tournament

Chembur Gymkhana and Bombay Gymkhana made impressive starts in the Motiram Cup men’s badminton tournament in Mumbai by winning all three of their Group league matches. Both teams secured identical 2-0 victories to establish early dominance in the inter-club competition organised by GMBA and hosted at Willingdon Sports Club.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 15, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
Chembur Gymkhana And Bombay Gymkhana Make Dominant Start In Motiram Cup Badminton Tournament
Player in action at Motiram, Ullal and Kanji Cup Badminton Tournamen | File Photo

Mumbai, May 15: Chembur Gymkhana and Bombay Gymkhana made strong starts to their campaign in the Motiram Cup for men, winning all their three Group league matches, respectively, in the Motiram, Ullal and Kanji Cup Badminton Tournament, organised by GMBA, promoted by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by Willingdon Sports Club.

Chembur Gym dominate Group C

While the strong Chembur Gymkhana men’s team defeated NSCI A, Malabar Hill Club and Worli Sports Club by an identical 2-0 margin in Group C, Bombay Gymkhana did the same against NSCI B, CCI B and hosts Willingdon Sports Club in Group D.

Group C results

Chembur Gymkhana bt NSCI (A) 2-0; Malabar Hill Club bt Worli Sports Club 2-0; Chembur Gymkhana bt Malabar Hill Club 2-0; NSCI (A) bt Worli Sports Club 2-0; Chembur Gymkhana bt Worli Sports Club 2-0; NSCI (A) bt Malabar Hill Club 2-0.

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Group D results

Bombay Gymkhana bt NSCI (B) 2-0; CCI (B) bt Willingdon Sports Club 2-0; Bombay Gymkhana bt CCI (B) 2-0; NSCI (B) bt Willingdon Sports Club 2-0; Bombay Gymkhana bt Willingdon Sports Club 2-0; CCI (B) bt NSCI (B) 2-0.

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