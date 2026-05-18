Kane Williamson Gets Taste Of Indian Football, Watches Kolkata Derby Alongside LSG & Mohun Bagan Owner Sanjeev Goenka | VIDEO

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was spotted at the Salt Lake Stadium as Mohun Bagan Supergiants played out an entertaining draw against arch-rivals East Bengal on Sunday. Williamson, who is part of the LSG support staff in IPL 2026, was in attendance alongside Sanjeev Goenka. Goenka incidentally owns LSG and MBSG.

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Williamson watches Kolkata derby, meets WB sports minister

Kane Williamson took a break from his cricket duties to get a taste of Indian football this weekend. The former New Zealand captain was spotted watching the Kolkata Derby on Sunday from the stands at the Salt Lake Stadium. Williamson was accompanied Sanjeev Goenka, who owns Mohun Bagan Supergiants.

Goenka and Williamson later met newly appointed West Bengal sports minister Nisith Pramanik. The MBSG owner had also gifted Pramanik a Mohun Bagan jersey before the game.

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Williamson is in India on duty during the IPL 2026. The former New Zealand captain was appointed as strategic advisor ahead of the new season for the franchise. The move hasn't worked out well, given Lucknow are at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table.

Williamson himself has had a distinguished IPL career. He led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final in IPL 2028, winning the Orange Cap that season. He also featured for Gujarat Titans in an injury curtailed stint.