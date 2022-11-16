e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKalina Football League: FC Kolovery combine well to down JP United 5-2

Kalina Football League: FC Kolovery combine well to down JP United 5-2

The 19th Kalina Football League is played at the St Mary’s HS ground, Kalina

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic |
Follow us on

Mumbai: FC Kolovery ‘A’ team produced a perfect combined performance and stormed to a satisfying 5-2 victory against J.P. United in a Men’s Open seventh round match of 19th Kalina Football League organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspices of the Mumbai Football Association, and played at the St. Mary’s HS ground, Kalina.

The victorious Kolovery outfit showed good understanding and coordinated well as a unit to score goals at regular intervals and managed to brush aside the spirited JP United challenge and restrict them to just two goals.

Striker Innocent Fernandes led Kolovery’s charge to victory with two goals while Roshan Parhyad and Noel Mascarenhas chipped in with one each. An own goal from Prakyath Poojary completed Kolovery’s winning margin. J.P. United fought well and managed to score twice through Errol Dowling and Russell Valladares.

In another match, Kalina Rangers worked hard and did well to overcome FC Kolovery ‘B’ by a narrow 2-1 margin. Kalina Rangers were well-served by Irfan Khan who struck both the goals while Kolovery ‘B’ team pulled one back through John Savio Clarence’s strike.

Results – Men Open: FC Kolovery ‘A’ 5 (Innocent Fernandes 2, Roshan Parhyad, Noel Mascarenhas, OG- Prakyath Poojary) beat J.P. United 2 (Errol Dowling, Russell Valladares).

Kalina Rangers 2 (Irfan Khan 2) beat FC Kolovery ‘B’ 1 (John Savio Clarence).

Read Also
Kalina Football League: Impressive Air India record another win
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NZ vs IND: Kane Williamson shows sharp reflexes to catch T20I series from falling off podium, watch...

NZ vs IND: Kane Williamson shows sharp reflexes to catch T20I series from falling off podium, watch...

NZ vs IND: INDIA tour of NZ Squads, Schedule, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

NZ vs IND: INDIA tour of NZ Squads, Schedule, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

IPL 2023: Full list of players released & retained; check how the 10 squads look like ahead of...

IPL 2023: Full list of players released & retained; check how the 10 squads look like ahead of...

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Organisers apologise to Danish TV journalist after threatening to break...

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Organisers apologise to Danish TV journalist after threatening to break...

Cristiano Ronaldo full interview with Piers Morgan: When and where to watch; Live online

Cristiano Ronaldo full interview with Piers Morgan: When and where to watch; Live online