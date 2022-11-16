Kalina Football League: FC Kolovery combine well to down JP United 5-2

Representational Pic |

Mumbai: FC Kolovery ‘A’ team produced a perfect combined performance and stormed to a satisfying 5-2 victory against J.P. United in a Men’s Open seventh round match of 19th Kalina Football League organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspices of the Mumbai Football Association, and played at the St. Mary’s HS ground, Kalina.

The victorious Kolovery outfit showed good understanding and coordinated well as a unit to score goals at regular intervals and managed to brush aside the spirited JP United challenge and restrict them to just two goals.

Striker Innocent Fernandes led Kolovery’s charge to victory with two goals while Roshan Parhyad and Noel Mascarenhas chipped in with one each. An own goal from Prakyath Poojary completed Kolovery’s winning margin. J.P. United fought well and managed to score twice through Errol Dowling and Russell Valladares.

In another match, Kalina Rangers worked hard and did well to overcome FC Kolovery ‘B’ by a narrow 2-1 margin. Kalina Rangers were well-served by Irfan Khan who struck both the goals while Kolovery ‘B’ team pulled one back through John Savio Clarence’s strike.

Results – Men Open: FC Kolovery ‘A’ 5 (Innocent Fernandes 2, Roshan Parhyad, Noel Mascarenhas, OG- Prakyath Poojary) beat J.P. United 2 (Errol Dowling, Russell Valladares).

Kalina Rangers 2 (Irfan Khan 2) beat FC Kolovery ‘B’ 1 (John Savio Clarence).

