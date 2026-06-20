 Jyoti (48kg), Minakshi (51kg), Prachi, Deepak Lead India Into Four Finals; Six Medals Assured At World Boxing Cup China
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Jyoti (48kg), Minakshi (51kg), Prachi, Deepak Lead India Into Four Finals; Six Medals Assured At World Boxing Cup China

India assured six medals at the World Boxing Cup 2 in Guiyang, China on June 20 after a strong semi-final showing. Jyoti, Minakshi, Prachi and Deepak advanced to gold medal bouts with dominant wins across categories, while Jugnoo and Nikhil secured bronze medals. India now has four finalists heading into the June 21 title clashes.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Saturday, June 20, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Jyoti (48kg), Minakshi (51kg), Prachi, Deepak Lead India Into Four Finals; Six Medals Assured At World Boxing Cup China
Minakshi celebrates her SF bout with coaches at World Boxing Cup China 2026 (L) & Prachi celebrates her SF bout with coaches at World Boxing Cup China 2026 (R) |

Guiyang, China, June 20: India delivered a commanding performance at the ongoing World Boxing Cup 2 in China, assuring six medals, including four finalists and two bronze medals, following the semi-final round today.

Leading the charge was Jyoti (48kg), who secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Mexico’s Fatima Herrera to advance to the final. Herrera, a formidable opponent, had earlier clinched a historic silver medal at the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2026 after transitioning to the 48kg category, making Jyoti’s win particularly significant.

Continuing India’s strong showing, Minakshi (51kg) the World No. 1 in 48kg who has moved up a weight division delivered a dominant performance, defeating Spain’s Laura Fuertes Fernández by a unanimous 5-0 decision to book her place in the final.

Prachi (57kg) also impressed, registering a confident 4-1 win over France’s Amina Zidani to progress to the gold medal bout. She has been in fine form, having earlier defeated a Paris Olympics bronze medallist in the quarter-finals.

In the men’s category, Deepak (70kg) continued India’s dominance with a clinical 5-0 victory over France’s Makan Traore, sealing his spot in the final.

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India secured two bronze medals as Jugnoo (85kg) and Nikhil (55kg) bowed out in the semi-finals. Jugnoo went down 0-5 against France’s Junior Tadah, while Nikhil suffered a 0-5 defeat against USA’s Lorenzo Patricio.

Final Bouts (June 21):

* 48kg: Jyoti vs Farzona Fozilova (UZB)

* 51kg: Minakshi vs Wu Yu (CHN)

* 57kg: Prachi vs Nigina Uktamova (UZB)

* M70kg: Deepak vs Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ)

With four boxers set to compete for gold, India will now look to convert these opportunities into top podium finishes and cap off a strong campaign at the World Boxing Cup circuit.

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