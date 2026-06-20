Jyoti (48kg), Minakshi (51kg), Prachi, Deepak Lead India Into Four Finals; Six Medals Assured At World Boxing Cup China

Minakshi celebrates her SF bout with coaches at World Boxing Cup China 2026 (L) & Prachi celebrates her SF bout with coaches at World Boxing Cup China 2026 (R) |

Guiyang, China, June 20: India delivered a commanding performance at the ongoing World Boxing Cup 2 in China, assuring six medals, including four finalists and two bronze medals, following the semi-final round today.

Leading the charge was Jyoti (48kg), who secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Mexico’s Fatima Herrera to advance to the final. Herrera, a formidable opponent, had earlier clinched a historic silver medal at the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2026 after transitioning to the 48kg category, making Jyoti’s win particularly significant.

Continuing India’s strong showing, Minakshi (51kg) the World No. 1 in 48kg who has moved up a weight division delivered a dominant performance, defeating Spain’s Laura Fuertes Fernández by a unanimous 5-0 decision to book her place in the final.

Prachi (57kg) also impressed, registering a confident 4-1 win over France’s Amina Zidani to progress to the gold medal bout. She has been in fine form, having earlier defeated a Paris Olympics bronze medallist in the quarter-finals.

In the men’s category, Deepak (70kg) continued India’s dominance with a clinical 5-0 victory over France’s Makan Traore, sealing his spot in the final.

India secured two bronze medals as Jugnoo (85kg) and Nikhil (55kg) bowed out in the semi-finals. Jugnoo went down 0-5 against France’s Junior Tadah, while Nikhil suffered a 0-5 defeat against USA’s Lorenzo Patricio.

Final Bouts (June 21):

* 48kg: Jyoti vs Farzona Fozilova (UZB)

* 51kg: Minakshi vs Wu Yu (CHN)

* 57kg: Prachi vs Nigina Uktamova (UZB)

* M70kg: Deepak vs Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ)

With four boxers set to compete for gold, India will now look to convert these opportunities into top podium finishes and cap off a strong campaign at the World Boxing Cup circuit.