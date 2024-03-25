'Zyada Ego Ho Gaya Hai': Netizens Slam MI Captain Hardik Pandya For 'Ordering Around' Rohit Sharma On The Field During IPL 2024 Clash vs GT

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With the video of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya ordering his predecessor Rohit Sharma around on the field, changing his fielding position going viral, netizens have slammed him for disrespecting the veteran opener. Fans on social media have accused the 30-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder of carrying too much ego since coming into the role and 'ordering' around Rohit.

One of the incidents occurred when only two balls were left in the 20th over of Gujarat Titans' innings and Gerald Coetzee was bowling it. Hardik was spotted standing beside the right-arm pacer and was making some field adjustments.

Nice 5 IPL trophies Rohit now go and do fielding - Captain hardik pandya



Another example of "Trophies won't give you loyalty like RCB".#MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/NxhLaptnhQ — DINU X (@Unlucky_Hu) March 24, 2024

#chapri So called harpik landya showing zero respect to 5 times champion team’s captain hitman. I’m not a Rohit sharma’s fan but I really feel sorry for him. I’m emotional seeing him like this. #HardikPandya why ?😡#HardikPandya #RohitSharma #chapri pic.twitter.com/emi4Zfr1AT — A T E L O P H O B I C (@imXIDDI) March 25, 2024

The IPL 2024 match between the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans was arguably the most anticipated one and it started with boos for Hardik from the Ahmedabad Stadium. The Baroda-born cricketer shifted base in the IPL to the Mumbai Indians after captaining the Titans for a couple of years. However, fans were most upset when Hardik replaced Rohit as MI captain despite the latter captaining the franchise to a record-equalling five titles since becoming captain in 2013.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Hardik Pandya changing Rohit Sharma's fielding position:

@mipaltan you are going to fail badly. You are a disgrace to the IPL . — vivi (@vivythefilmbuff) March 25, 2024

Mat dalo yaar aise video heat pain hota hain ..#Respect4hitman — ellyseperryfanzclub (@ellyseperryclub) March 25, 2024

Ego ho Gaya hai sale @hardikpandya7 ko. Charbi chadh gayi hai. People will show him his right place bhai. Neem ka patta kadwa hai hardik Pandya bhadwa hai. — Dokkodo (@Dokkodo99) March 25, 2024

Panadya jyada ego ho gya hai pata nahi kis bat kai — Rahul (@Rahul171254) March 25, 2024

Hardik is totally unprofessional.. when the time came to play for India, he injured and roaming around world with his family.. and again he fit for India.. is Jai shah supporting him since he is Gurjrati.. ye captain like hai hi nahi. — Sushil Kumar Dwivedi (@SushilDwid) March 25, 2024

bhai ye dekh kar kasam se dil tut gaya bhaut Dukh huaa , iske baad tho match bhi nahi dekha. — Anmol Mishra⁴⁵ (@AnmolMi34316407) March 25, 2024

I cant watch even a single match after 19 nov. but this reel really hurts💔 — Abhi Gupta🚩 (@shivbhaktabhay) March 25, 2024

World knows him as RO-HIT SHARMA in capital letters. 🔥🔥#RohitSharma — A T E L O P H O B I C (@imXIDDI) March 25, 2024

ye captain like hai hi nahi.. pahla over kar raha hai when bumrah in his team.. @hardik.. you totally failed. I stopped watching and supporting mumbai India due to you — Sushil Kumar Dwivedi (@SushilDwid) March 25, 2024

Mohanlal sir is smiling. Par kyon?

bura lga hi hoga thoda hi sahi — A T E L O P H O B I C (@imXIDDI) March 25, 2024

Absolutely wrong ….i don’t see Rohit playing for MI next season. KKR would love to have him as captain — Prem Mohanty 🏏⚽️ (@philipbkk) March 25, 2024