'Zyada Ego Ho Gaya Hai': Netizens Slam MI Captain Hardik Pandya For 'Ordering Around' Rohit Sharma On The Field During IPL 2024 Clash vs GT

With the video of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya ordering his predecessor Rohit Sharma around on the field, changing his fielding position going viral, netizens have slammed him for disrespecting the veteran opener. Fans on social media have accused the 30-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder of carrying too much ego since coming into the role and 'ordering' around Rohit.
One of the incidents occurred when only two balls were left in the 20th over of Gujarat Titans' innings and Gerald Coetzee was bowling it. Hardik was spotted standing beside the right-arm pacer and was making some field adjustments.
The IPL 2024 match between the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans was arguably the most anticipated one and it started with boos for Hardik from the Ahmedabad Stadium. The Baroda-born cricketer shifted base in the IPL to the Mumbai Indians after captaining the Titans for a couple of years. However, fans were most upset when Hardik replaced Rohit as MI captain despite the latter captaining the franchise to a record-equalling five titles since becoming captain in 2013.
Here's how netizens have reacted to Hardik Pandya changing Rohit Sharma's fielding position: