 'Zyada Ego Ho Gaya Hai': Netizens Slam MI Captain Hardik Pandya For 'Ordering Around' Rohit Sharma On The Field During IPL 2024 Clash vs GT
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Zyada Ego Ho Gaya Hai': Netizens Slam MI Captain Hardik Pandya For 'Ordering Around' Rohit Sharma On The Field During IPL 2024 Clash vs GT

'Zyada Ego Ho Gaya Hai': Netizens Slam MI Captain Hardik Pandya For 'Ordering Around' Rohit Sharma On The Field During IPL 2024 Clash vs GT

Netizens have slammed MI skipper Hardik Pandya for ordering Rohit Sharma on the field during IPL 2024 clash against Gujarat Titans

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With the video of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya ordering his predecessor Rohit Sharma around on the field, changing his fielding position going viral, netizens have slammed him for disrespecting the veteran opener. Fans on social media have accused the 30-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder of carrying too much ego since coming into the role and 'ordering' around Rohit.

One of the incidents occurred when only two balls were left in the 20th over of Gujarat Titans' innings and Gerald Coetzee was bowling it. Hardik was spotted standing beside the right-arm pacer and was making some field adjustments.

The IPL 2024 match between the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans was arguably the most anticipated one and it started with boos for Hardik from the Ahmedabad Stadium. The Baroda-born cricketer shifted base in the IPL to the Mumbai Indians after captaining the Titans for a couple of years. However, fans were most upset when Hardik replaced Rohit as MI captain despite the latter captaining the franchise to a record-equalling five titles since becoming captain in 2013.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Hardik Pandya changing Rohit Sharma's fielding position:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Zyada Ego Ho Gaya Hai': Netizens Slam MI Captain Hardik Pandya For 'Ordering Around' Rohit Sharma...

'Zyada Ego Ho Gaya Hai': Netizens Slam MI Captain Hardik Pandya For 'Ordering Around' Rohit Sharma...

Video: Hardik Pandya Changes Ex-MI Skipper Rohit Sharma's Fielding Position During IPL 2024 Clash vs...

Video: Hardik Pandya Changes Ex-MI Skipper Rohit Sharma's Fielding Position During IPL 2024 Clash vs...

Viral Video: Violent Clash Breaks Out Between Fans At Narendra Modi Stadium Amid GT vs MI IPL 2024...

Viral Video: Violent Clash Breaks Out Between Fans At Narendra Modi Stadium Amid GT vs MI IPL 2024...

GT vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 5: Gujarat Overcome Gritty Mumbai To Open Campaign With 6-Run Win

GT vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 5: Gujarat Overcome Gritty Mumbai To Open Campaign With 6-Run Win

'Batters Are In Two Minds' - RR Seamer Sandeep Sharma Happy With 2-Bouncer Per Over Rule In IPL 2024...

'Batters Are In Two Minds' - RR Seamer Sandeep Sharma Happy With 2-Bouncer Per Over Rule In IPL 2024...