 'Justice For Riyan Parag' Trends On X After Picture From Shubman Gill & Ananya Panday's Ad Shoot Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Justice For Riyan Parag' Trends On X After Picture From Shubman Gill & Ananya Panday's Ad Shoot Goes Viral

'Justice For Riyan Parag' Trends On X After Picture From Shubman Gill & Ananya Panday's Ad Shoot Goes Viral

The keyword "Justice for Riyan Parag" is trending on X since Wednesday afternoon after Shubman Gill and Ananya Panday's picture went viral on social media.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
article-image

India cricketer Riyan Parag's name is once again doing the rounds on social media due to Ananya Panday's latest picture with Shubman Gill.

Gill and Ananya's picture from an ad shoot for a popular audio company dropped on X this morning and immediately went viral with netizens dragging Riyan Parag's name into the topic.

For the unversed, Parag seems to be a big fan of the Bollywood actress along with some others. His search history had gone viral earlier this year when Parag was live on YouTube during a gaming session.

Netizens spotted his search history with titles like "Ananya Panday hot, Sara Ali Khan hot" and someone posted a screenshot of Parag's blooper on X which spread like wildfire on social media.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: Fake Currency Printing Racket Busted In Prayagraj Madrasa; Controversial Book On RSS Fuels Further Investigation (VIDEO)
Uttar Pradesh: Fake Currency Printing Racket Busted In Prayagraj Madrasa; Controversial Book On RSS Fuels Further Investigation (VIDEO)
Big Relief For Pensioners: EPFO’s Centralised Pension System Set To Ease Payouts From January 2025; Check For More Details Here
Big Relief For Pensioners: EPFO’s Centralised Pension System Set To Ease Payouts From January 2025; Check For More Details Here
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for 213 Specialist Officer Positions by September 15
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for 213 Specialist Officer Positions by September 15
Who Is Sapna Choudhary? Know About Haryanvi Dancer Who Attempted Suicide In 2016
Who Is Sapna Choudhary? Know About Haryanvi Dancer Who Attempted Suicide In 2016

And the same set of people are now talking about Parag once again after Ananya and Gill's photoshoot. This has resulted in the keyword "Justice for Riyan Parag" trending on X since Wednesday afternoon.

Notably, Parag made a well-deserved international debut for Team India earlier this year in July during the tour of Zimbabwe in the T20I series. He's played 6 T20Is and 1 ODI since then, scoring 57 and 15 runs, respectively. The all-rounder has 3 wickets each in both formats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

19-Year-Old Brazilian Bodybuilding Star Matheus Pavlak Dies Due To Suspected Heart Attack

19-Year-Old Brazilian Bodybuilding Star Matheus Pavlak Dies Due To Suspected Heart Attack

'Justice For Riyan Parag' Trends On X After Picture From Shubman Gill & Ananya Panday's Ad Shoot...

'Justice For Riyan Parag' Trends On X After Picture From Shubman Gill & Ananya Panday's Ad Shoot...

Rahul Dravid Set To Don Coach's Hat At Rajasthan Royals Ahead Of IPL 2025: Report

Rahul Dravid Set To Don Coach's Hat At Rajasthan Royals Ahead Of IPL 2025: Report

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 7 LIVE: Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Shot Put, Bhavinaben...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 7 LIVE: Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Shot Put, Bhavinaben...

Najmul Hossain Shanto Follows Trend, Replicates Rohit Sharma's Act Post Bangladesh's Series Win Over...

Najmul Hossain Shanto Follows Trend, Replicates Rohit Sharma's Act Post Bangladesh's Series Win Over...