'Justice For Riyan Parag' Trends On X After Picture From Shubman Gill & Ananya Panday's Ad Shoot Goes Viral

India cricketer Riyan Parag's name is once again doing the rounds on social media due to Ananya Panday's latest picture with Shubman Gill.

Gill and Ananya's picture from an ad shoot for a popular audio company dropped on X this morning and immediately went viral with netizens dragging Riyan Parag's name into the topic.

For the unversed, Parag seems to be a big fan of the Bollywood actress along with some others. His search history had gone viral earlier this year when Parag was live on YouTube during a gaming session.

Netizens spotted his search history with titles like "Ananya Panday hot, Sara Ali Khan hot" and someone posted a screenshot of Parag's blooper on X which spread like wildfire on social media.

And the same set of people are now talking about Parag once again after Ananya and Gill's photoshoot. This has resulted in the keyword "Justice for Riyan Parag" trending on X since Wednesday afternoon.

Notably, Parag made a well-deserved international debut for Team India earlier this year in July during the tour of Zimbabwe in the T20I series. He's played 6 T20Is and 1 ODI since then, scoring 57 and 15 runs, respectively. The all-rounder has 3 wickets each in both formats.

