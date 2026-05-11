'Just Want To Compete On Merit': Vinesh Phogat Alleges Denial Of Verification, Training Access At Gonda Event

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat | ANI

New Delhi: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Monday evening said in a post on X that she was neither allowed to complete her verification nor permitted to use the training hall at Gonda, where she had gone to participate in the 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament.

Her statement comes after she acknowledged the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) show-cause notice issued on May 9, in which the three-time Olympian was accused of indiscipline and alleged anti-doping violations, and was declared ineligible to compete in the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda.

In her earlier statement posted on X, Phogat said she would submit a detailed response to the show-cause notice after consulting her legal team and advisors, while asserting that she remains eligible to compete and intended to participate in the tournament.

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However, in a subsequent post, Vinesh Phogat said she had written approval from the International Testing Agency (ITA) allowing her to compete from January 1, 2026, and had also been permitted to register for the 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament at Nandini Nagar, Gonda. She further alleged that after reaching the venue, she was not allowed to complete verification or access the training facility. Phogat further added that she is not seeking any special treatment, only a chance to compete on fair terms.

"I have been given written permission by the ITA to compete from 1 Jan 2026. I was allowed to register for the 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament at Nandini Nagar, Gonda, on the 28th of April, 2026. I came to Gonda today to participate, but I have neither been allowed to complete my verification nor been allowed to use the training hall here. I don't want any special privileges, I just want to compete on merit," Vinesh posted on X along with a screenshot of an email purportedly from the ITA.

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In her earlier post, acknowledging the WFI notice, Phogat said she will be providing detailed responses to each claim made in the notice, after consultation with her legal team.

"However, I would like to clear up a few matters pertaining to the notice to the public. The WFI has misinterpreted the timelines of my sabbatical from sport and subsequent return to training and competitions. As opposed to the date stated by the WFI in their notice, i.e., June 26, 2026, I have been deemed eligible to return to official training and competition on January 1, 2026," she said.

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"I have official confirmation from the International Testing Agency (ITA), the agency hired by the international federation UWW, the relevant international federation governing doping control for wrestling, pertaining to the same. Therefore, I am eligible to participate in the 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament at Nandini Nagar, Gonda, scheduled for May 10-12, 2026," she added.

Phogat said she has completed her registration for the event.

"I do intend to participate in the Tournament and mark my return to the mat in a competitive event," she said.

In their notice, WFI levelled four major charges against the wrestler, including her failure to make weight at the Paris Olympics, alleged anti-doping rule violations, breach of return-to-competition procedures following retirement, and violations during selection trials held in March 2024.

The WFI described Phogat's disqualification from the women's 50kg gold medal bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics as a "national embarrassment", stating that she was "duty-bound" to remain compliant with the prescribed weight throughout the competition.

The WFI also warned that failure to submit a reply within the stipulated period would result in the matter proceeding ex parte, following which the federation would pass "such order(s) as it may deem fit."

The 31-year-old Indian wrestler had announced her retirement a day after failing to make weight for the gold-medal bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, in December last year, she reversed her retirement decision, setting her sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Vinesh had made it to the final of the women's 50 kg event at Paris 2024, securing her spot with a series of impressive victories. She beat Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan, 2019 European Championships gold medallist Oksana Livach of Ukraine and Pan American Games winner Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba en route to the Paris 2024 final.

Vinesh claimed gold medals at both the 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in the 53 kg category.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)