'I Will Establish My Innocence': Vinesh Phogat Responds To WFI Show Cause Notice, Claims She Did Not Break Doping Rules

Vinesh Phogat has maintained her innocence and claimed that she will prove it | X

Vinesh Phogat has maintained her innocence and claimed that she will prove it after being slapped with a show cause notice for whereabouts failure. In a strong statement, Phogat claimed that WFI had misinterpreted her timelines and that she intends to compete at the Senior Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda.

"I am reviewing the contents of the Notice and will provide a detailed response with supporting evidence to the WFI within the prescribed time limit of fourteen days. I will establish my innocence and will continue my preparations as I approach my return to competition, and I look forward to the chance at representing India in the 2026 Asian Games and upcoming international events," Phogat stated in a detailed statement.

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WFI misinterpreted timeline of sabbatical

In her statement, Phogat claimed that she was actively reviewing the show cause notice and provide a detailed response to all claims made. She however claimed that WFI had misinterpreted timeline of her sabbatical and that she had official confirmation from international federations of her being eligible to return to train.

"The WFI has misinterpreted the timelines of my sabbatical from sport and subsequent return to training and competitions. As opposed to the date stated by the WFI in their notice, i.e., June 26, 2026, I have been deemed eligible to return to official training and competition on January 1, 2026. I have official confirmation from the International Testing Agency (ITA) the agency hired by the international federation UWW, the relevant international federation governing doping control for wrestling, pertaining to the same," she said in the statement.

The WFI, in a 15-page notice alleged that Vinesh had not completed the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes coming back from retirement under United World Wrestling anti-doping regulations.

The development will mean the two-time World Championships medallist will have to wait for her planned return to competitive wrestling. Vinesh was eyeing the National Open Ranking event in Gonda, starting Sunday, for her comeback after she had taken a break from the sport in 2024 after her heartbreaking disqualification at the Paris Olympic Games.

Phogat however remains defiant and will compete in Gonda as per her statement.