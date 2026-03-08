'Just Like Virat Kohli': Netizens React As Abhishek Sharma Scores 50 In Just 18 Balls In IND Vs NZ Final

Ahmedabad: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma saved his best for the last with a quick 18-ball half-century in the IND VS NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was a fresh turn for Abhishek, who had struggled to get runs throughout the tournament. Rachin Ravindra got Abhishek Sharma caught by Tim Seifert, soon after his 50. Netizens have reacted to Sharma's explosive batting.

Netizens React

"He's saving for the final just like his idol Virat Kohli," one of the users said.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli has represented India in eight ICC finals and has made a big impact. In 11 innings, he has scored 411 runs.

"Abhishek Sharma just turned the final into his personal highlight reel Finally showing why selectors backed him all along," another user said.

Another user said,"Always wanted team to back him and now he his showing his class."

One of the users said that he could have scored a hundred."But got out on the wide ball. He could have definetely scored the hundred."

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan also lauded his performance. Taking to X he said, "Always always back your proven player on the big occasion. Team India did that to Abhishek sharma n he didn’t disappoint on this big occasion."

India got off to a blazing start against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after a fiery knock by Abhishek Sharma and a steady start from Sanju Samson.