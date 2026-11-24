'Just Like The IPL': Sunil Gavaskar Hails ISPL's Franchise Model, Player Auctions And Professional Stadiums | File photo

Speaking during Day 5 of the first Test between India and New Zealand, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was in conversation with former New Zealand cricketer and commentator Simon Doull when visuals of children playing tennis-ball cricket along the sidelines of the match appeared on screen. The visuals prompted a discussion on the popularity of tennis-ball cricket and the opportunities it offers aspiring players, during which Gavaskar highlighted the rise of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) and its role in providing a platform for tennis-ball cricketers:

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"There is a Street Premier League in India called the ISPL, which is huge, really big. It is just like the IPL, in a way. There are franchises, and they play against each other on a proper cricket ground. There is also an auction for the players. And there is fairly big money in it. Obviously, you cannot compare it with what happens in the IPL, but still, for tennis-ball cricketers, being able to earn that kind of money is huge."

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is India's pioneering T10 tennis ball cricket tournament played inside professional stadiums, launched in 2024 to elevate grassroots street cricket. Guided by a core committee featuring Sachin Tendulkar and backed by celebrity franchise owners including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Ram Charan, Suriya, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the league pairs street cricket rules like tape ball overs, 50/50 challenge overs, and nine run sixes with formal player auctions. Expanding from six teams to eight across three completed seasons won by Tiigers of Kolkata (2024), Majhi Mumbai (2025), and Chennai Singams (2026), the ISPL entered its fourth season in November 2026. The matches of Season 4 will be played at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna, Goa.

Watch the ISPL Season 4 from December 6, 2026, to January 3, 2027, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.