Prabhjot Singh Mann Passes Away After Suffering Head Injury | Prab Mann/Instagram

California-based Muay Thai fighter Prabhjot Singh Mann has died after suffering a severe head injury during a tournament in Madrid, Spain. The fighter sustained the injury on November 7 and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for treatment.

Mann, who hailed from Fresno, California, was competing in the international tournament when the incident occurred. He was reportedly airlifted to a hospital following the injury and remained under medical care before succumbing to his injuries.

Prabhjot Singh Mann Passes Away After Suffering Head Injury

Who Was Prabhjot Singh Mann?

The amateur fighter had a 6-1 record and trained at Three Kings Muay Thai in Fresno. He was known for his dedication to the sport and had earned recognition within the local martial arts community.

Apart from his sporting career, Mann was also actively involved in community initiatives. He volunteered with youth programmes, mentored youngsters and taught traditional Bhangra dance. He was also associated with the non-profit organisation Jakara Movement.

Following the tragic incident, his family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his medical expenses and other costs associated with his treatment in Spain. The fundraiser, organised by his brother Sukhjot Mann, received significant support from the community.

Mann's death has left his family, friends and the Fresno community mourning the loss of a young martial artist who made an impact both inside and outside the ring.

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