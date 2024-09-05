 ENG vs AUS: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Of T20I Series, Doubtful For ODIs
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsENG vs AUS: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Of T20I Series, Doubtful For ODIs

ENG vs AUS: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Of T20I Series, Doubtful For ODIs

Buttler's calf injury has forced him to miss the entire season of The Hundred, followed by the ongoing T20 Blast.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Jos Buttler | Credits: Twitter

England cricket team will be without their regular captain Jos Buttler for the entirety of T20I series against Australia, beginning on September 11 in Southampton. Hence, Phil Salt will captain the home side, with the management calling up Jamie Overton as Buttler's replacement. It's worth noting that the keeper-batter is also doubtful for the subsequent ODI series.

Read Also
IND vs ENG, T20 WC Semifinal: 'MBA Chaiwala' Prafull Billore Pokes Fun At Himself, Shares Morphed...
article-image

Buttler's calf injury has forced him to miss the entire season of The Hundred, followed by the ongoing T20 Blast. The Lancashire batter's last competitive match was the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 against India in Guyana which defending champions England lost comprehensively.

Australia's visit will also be England's first white-ball assignment of the summer. With England enduring a T20 World Cup semi-final defeat, head coach Matthew Mott stepped down. Marcus Trescothick will step in as the interim head coach, while Brendon McCullum will take charge in the full-time role from the India tour in early 2025.

The selectors have called up five uncapped players for the T20I series in Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Jordan Cox, Jordan Cox, and John Turner. Seasoned campaigners Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali have been dropped.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Honoring Educators From PG Garodia, Campion, CES's Michael High, Pawar Public, & Beacon High Schools
FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Honoring Educators From PG Garodia, Campion, CES's Michael High, Pawar Public, & Beacon High Schools
Govt Starts Discounted Onion Sale At ₹35/kg In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
Govt Starts Discounted Onion Sale At ₹35/kg In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)

England's T20I squad for home series against Australia:

Phil Salt (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner.

In Buttler's absence, Jacks is likely to open the innings with Salt.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep...

Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep...

Video: Harshit Rana Does 'Flying Kiss' Celebration After Dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad In Duleep Trophy...

Video: Harshit Rana Does 'Flying Kiss' Celebration After Dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad In Duleep Trophy...

‘Take A Bow, Crisis Man’: Netizens Hail Axar Patel For His Rescue Act With The Bat In Opening...

‘Take A Bow, Crisis Man’: Netizens Hail Axar Patel For His Rescue Act With The Bat In Opening...

India Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Follows In Wife Rivaba's Footsteps By Joining BJP Through 'Sadasyata...

India Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Follows In Wife Rivaba's Footsteps By Joining BJP Through 'Sadasyata...

ENG vs AUS: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Of T20I Series, Doubtful For ODIs

ENG vs AUS: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Of T20I Series, Doubtful For ODIs