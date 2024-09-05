ENG vs AUS: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Of T20I Series, Doubtful For ODIs

Jos Buttler | Credits: Twitter

England cricket team will be without their regular captain Jos Buttler for the entirety of T20I series against Australia, beginning on September 11 in Southampton. Hence, Phil Salt will captain the home side, with the management calling up Jamie Overton as Buttler's replacement. It's worth noting that the keeper-batter is also doubtful for the subsequent ODI series.

Buttler's calf injury has forced him to miss the entire season of The Hundred, followed by the ongoing T20 Blast. The Lancashire batter's last competitive match was the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 against India in Guyana which defending champions England lost comprehensively.

Australia's visit will also be England's first white-ball assignment of the summer. With England enduring a T20 World Cup semi-final defeat, head coach Matthew Mott stepped down. Marcus Trescothick will step in as the interim head coach, while Brendon McCullum will take charge in the full-time role from the India tour in early 2025.

The selectors have called up five uncapped players for the T20I series in Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Jordan Cox, Jordan Cox, and John Turner. Seasoned campaigners Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali have been dropped.

England's T20I squad for home series against Australia:

Phil Salt (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner.

In Buttler's absence, Jacks is likely to open the innings with Salt.