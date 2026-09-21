Jonathan Trott Appointed England Lions Head Coach For Winter Schedule 2026-27 | X

Former England batter Jonathan Trott has been appointed as the England Lions head coach for the upcoming winter schedule, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday.

Trott (45) brings considerable international coaching experience to the role. He served as Afghanistan's head coach from 2022 to 2025, guiding the team to their first-ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal in 2024. He had earlier worked as an assistant coach with the England men's team during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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Trott also recently took charge of the England Lions for their two-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which England won 2-0. He will now lead the Lions on a busy winter programme featuring tours of the West Indies, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

ECB Men's Performance Director Ed Barney said Trott's international coaching experience and his own journey through the Lions programme would be valuable for the next generation of England players.

The winter schedule will have a strong focus on ODI cricket as England look to prepare players for international white-ball cricket alongside important red-ball fixtures.

Trott, a three-time Ashes winner, played 52 Tests and 75 white-ball matches for England. He also came through the England Lions programme during his playing career.

Speaking about his new role, Trott said he was delighted to return to the England setup. He added that his own experience with the Lions showed him how important the programme can be in preparing players for international cricket.

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England Lions Winter Schedule 2026-27

West Indies: October 27 to November 21, 2026 — T20 and ODI series

South Africa: November 25 to December 23, 2026 — ODI and first-class series

Sri Lanka: February 18 to March 14, 2027 — ODI and first-class series

Trott's appointment comes as England continue to use the Lions programme to develop players who could make the step up to the senior international side.