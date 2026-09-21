CSK Appoint Zaheer Khan As Head Coach For IPL 2027 After Stephen Fleming Steps Down

Zaheer Khan | File Image

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have appointed former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their new head coach for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. Zaheer will take charge after the franchise ended its long association with Stephen Fleming.

Chennai Super Kings made the announcement of Zaheer Khan's appointment on its official social media. CSK shared the post and said, "Left Arm “Taking” Over! Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings!"

Fleming spent 18 years with CSK and was a key part of the team's coaching setup for several seasons. He has now moved to England cricket after being appointed as the head coach of England Men's Test team in July.

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Zaheer brings considerable experience from both his playing and coaching career. After retiring from the IPL in 2017, he took up several roles in franchise cricket.

He worked with Mumbai Indians (MI) as their Director of Cricket Operations before later becoming the franchise's head of global development. He also served as a mentor for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during IPL 2025 before leaving the franchise.

As a player, Zaheer represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL. He played 100 matches in the tournament and took 102 wickets at an average of 27.27.

For India, Zaheer finished his international career with 610 wickets across all three formats. His appointment marks a new chapter for CSK as the five-time IPL champions prepare for the 2027 season.