Ashwin Claims Eoin Morgan Can Replace Stephen Fleming As CSK Head Coach; MS Dhoni May Lead For IPL 2027 | X

Former Team India spinner and sports commentator Ravichandran Ashwin claimed that former England World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan is strongly linked with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach role for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. Ashwin said he expects a decision on Fleming's replacement to be taken within the next week.

Stephen Fleming ended his long association with CSK last month after 18 seasons as head coach. The franchise is now looking for a new coach ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

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Ashwin, however, believes the timing of the appointment could lead to another possibility. He suggested that Mahendra Singh Dhoni could take charge of the team for one season before Morgan takes over when the next IPL mega-auction cycle begins in 2028.

"I have a strong hunch. Eoin Morgan's name is strongly linked to the CSK head coach role, per my sources. I think a decision will be made in the next week," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

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Ashwin also explained why he feels MS Dhoni could be involved in the interim period. According to him, appointing a long-term replacement for Fleming just one year before the mega auction may not be ideal.

Morgan has never been a full-time head coach but has extensive experience in white-ball cricket. As England captain, he played a major role in changing the team's limited-overs approach and led England to their first-ever ODI World Cup title in 2019.

He also captained Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons. Under Morgan, KKR reached the IPL final in 2021 before losing to CSK.

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Ashwin further claimed that if Morgan gets the CSK job, Nathan Leamon could also join the franchise's support staff. Leamon worked with England during Morgan's captaincy and later joined KKR during Morgan's stint with the franchise.

For now, CSK have not officially announced Fleming's replacement. Ashwin's claims have added to the speculation around who will take charge of the franchise ahead of IPL 2027.