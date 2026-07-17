Joe Root Stranded On 99 As England Beat India By 4 Wickets In 2nd ODI, Level Series 1-1 | X

England defeated India by four wickets in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday to level the three-match series 1-1. The heart-breaking moment from the match was Joe Root being left stranded on 99 not out as England chased down the target with six wickets down.

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Chasing 234, England reached 235/6 in 44.1 overs. Root remained unbeaten on 99 off 133 balls, hitting nine fours, while Gus Atkinson finished unbeaten on 23 off 16 balls. England sealed the win before Root could score the single run needed for his century, leaving the experienced batter stranded on 99.

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Earlier, India were bowled out for 233 in 44 overs after opting to bat. Virat Kohli top-scored with a half-century, while Shreyas Iyer also made a useful contribution. Jasprit Bumrah entertained fans with a late cameo, smashing three fours and a six in one over to add valuable runs to India's total.

For England, Jofra Archer was the standout bowler, picking up three wickets, while the rest of the attack chipped in with timely breakthroughs to keep India under pressure.

In reply, England lost wickets at regular intervals but Root held the innings together with a calm and composed knock. He found good support from Will Jacks and later Atkinson, who helped England cross the finish line.

For India, Gurnoor Brar picked up two wickets, while Prasidh Krishna claimed one. However, the bowlers could not stop England from completing the chase.

With the victory, England have levelled the ODI series 1-1, setting up a winner-takes-all third and final ODI at Lord's.