Joe Root Joins Shubman Gill In Exclusive Club As Only Batters Ranked In ICC Test & ODI Top 10 | X

Mumbai, July 22: Star Indian batsman and captain Shubman Gill has joined England cricket veteran Joe Root in an exclusive club. Both batsmen have become only batters to feature in the top 10 rankings in both the ICC Men's Test and ODI Player Rankings. The achievement came to light after the latest ICC Men's Players Rankings update was released on Wednesday (July 22).

Joe Root climbed into the ODI top 10 after his outstanding performances in the three-match ODI series against India. He remained unbeaten in the all three matches and scored 3 half-centuries in the series.

Joe Root in the last 6 ODIs: 61 (90). 75 (90). 111* (108). 76* (76). 99* (133). 74* (48). The Indian bowlers were not able to dismiss Joe Root in the series for even a single time.

On the other hand, Indian captain Shubman also continued his remarkable run in ODIs. The Indian opener is ranked No.2 in the ODI batting rankings and he is only one rating point behind New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell. He occupies the seventh position in the Test rankings.

Shubman in the last 6 ODIs: 84* (66), 154 (110), DNB, 80 (75), 31 (30), 77 (84)

Current ICC Men's Batting Rankings

Test Batting Rankings (Top 10)

1. Travis Head (Australia)

2. Harry Brook (England)

3. Joe Root (England)

4. Steve Smith (Australia)

5. Temba Bavuma (South Africa)

6. Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka)

7. Shubman Gill (India)

8. Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

9. Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)

10. Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka)

ODI Batting Rankings (Top 10)

1. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

2. Shubman Gill (India)

3. Virat Kohli (India)

4. Rohit Sharma (India)

5. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

6. Shai Hope (West Indies)

7. Babar Azam (Pakistan)

8. Joe Root (England)

9. Harry Tector (Ireland)

10. Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)