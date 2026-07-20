'He Has Not Told Us Anything': Shubman Gill Addresses Rohit Sharma's Retirement Buzz After Team India's ODI Series Loss

Rohit Sharma | File Pic

India captain Shubman Gill has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma's possible retirement from ODI cricket following India's 27-run defeat to England in the third ODI at Lord's. Gill suggested that there has been no discussion within the team about the veteran opener calling time on his international career.

The retirement rumours gained momentum after India's series loss, despite Rohit producing a stunning 138-run knock in the final ODI. His century came in a high-scoring encounter at Lord's, but India ultimately fell short while chasing England's mammoth 387/3.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When asked about the speculation, Gill played down the reports and indicated that Rohit's retirement has not been a topic of discussion within the Indian camp. The India captain's comments come amid growing public debate over the future of the 39-year-old in the ODI format.

Rohit's sensational performance at Lord's also offered a strong response to questions over his form. The former India captain smashed 138 off 110 balls, but his dismissal proved crucial as India eventually finished on 360/7.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup still on the horizon, questions over Rohit's future are likely to continue. However, Gill's latest comments suggest that India are currently not treating the retirement speculation as an issue within the team.