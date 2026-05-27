Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament 2026: Nitin Patil Scores Four As Greater Mumbai Police Crush Hockey Navi Mumbai 'B' 10-0

Nitin Patil scored four goals in Greater Mumbai Police's 10-0 win against Hockey Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, May 27: Nitin Patil showed a good finishing touch, scoring four goals to lead Greater Mumbai Police to a 10-0 win against Hockey Navi Mumbai 'B' in a Senior Men’s match of the 15th Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament 2026, organised by the AHWA and played at the St. Stanislaus High School turf ground, Bandra.

Rohan Pawar contributed two goals, while Anirudh More, Sunil Shivpure, Yash Gurau and Yash Khurange added a goal each to complete the win.

Warriors SC register emphatic victory

In a Senior Women’s match, Priya Dubey scored a hat-trick in Warriors SC's 5-0 win against NBCS 'B'. Kelly John and Minakshi Pandey scored the other two goals.

Results

Senior Women: Warriors SC 5 (Priya Dubey 3, Kelly John, Minakshi Pandey) beat NBCS 'A' 0.

Elite Women: Republicans SC 1 (Viba S.) beat Sports Authority of India 0.

Senior Men: CTC 2 (Gavin F., Swayam Ganguroy) beat Hockey Mira Road 1 (Nilesh B.).

Also Watch:

Greater Mumbai Police 10 (Nitin Patil 4, Rohan Pawar 2, Anirudh More, Sunil Shivpure, Yash Gurau, Yash Khurange) beat Hockey Navi Mumbai 'B' 0.

India Rush 3 (Prem Mehral, Roaan Shaikh, Priyanshu Vichare) beat Independent SC 1 (Danroy D.).

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