Jitendra Awhad Cricket Institute Win Parivartan Cup U-12 Title With 6-wicket Victory Over Ashirwad Cricket Club In Chembur | file pic [representational image]

Mumbai: The Jitendra Awhad Cricket Institute clinched the HDFC Bank Parivartan Cup under-12 title with a six-wicket victory over Ashirwad Cricket Club at the Vengsarkar Cricket Academy ground in Mahul, Chembur.

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After Ashirwad Cricket Club elected to bat first, Aarav Gupta produced a dominant bowling performance, taking four wickets for just five runs. His spell helped bowl out the opposition for 89 runs in 28.3 overs. Gupta received support from Parth Lad (2/18), Adwait Chaudhary (2/18) and Aarav Singh (2/9).

For Ashirwad Cricket Club, Aradhya Sakpal (29) and Mrunmay Patil (19) provided the only significant resistance with the bat.

In response, the Jitendra Awhad Cricket Institute reached the target by scoring 90/4 in 21.5 overs. Meet Karawade led the chase with an unbeaten 31, while Singh (18), Advait Yadav (14) and Gupta (10) made vital contributions.

Gupta was named the man of the match for his fourwicket haul. Other awards included Best Batsman for Sakpal, who scored 182 runs in the tournament, and Best Bowler for Sparsh Sangare. Singh earned both the Best Fielder and Player of the Tournament awards.