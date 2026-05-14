Virat Kohli Left Stunned As Fan Runs Onto Field To Bow At His Feet During RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Match | Video

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A dramatic moment involving Virat Kohli stole the spotlight during the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur after a passionate fan breached security and ran onto the field to touch the former RCB captain’s feet. The incident, which quickly went viral on social media, once again highlighted the unmatched fan frenzy surrounding Kohli.

The fan reportedly sprinted in from the sightscreen area while Kohli was batting and managed to reach the star batter before security officials could intervene. In a scene that stunned both players and spectators, the supporter bowed down and touched Kohli’s feet as the batter appeared visibly surprised. Security personnel then rushed onto the field and escorted the fan away moments later.

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The emotional moment came during a memorable outing for Kohli, who delivered a vintage performance with the bat. The RCB icon smashed an unbeaten 105 off just 60 deliveries to guide Bengaluru to a commanding six-wicket win over KKR. His century helped RCB climb back to the top of the IPL 2026 points table, while Kohli was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.

This is not the first time fans have breached security to meet Kohli during an IPL game. Similar incidents have occurred in past seasons as well, underlining the enormous admiration the former India captain commands across the cricketing world.