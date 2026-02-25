'Jis Kaam Ke Liye...': Mohammed Hafeez's Fiery Jibe At Saqlain Mushtaq Over Son-In-Law Shadab Khan's T20 WC26 Performance Goes Viral | VIDEO

Former Pakistan cricketers Mohammed Hafeez and Saqlain Mushtaq were involved in a fiery debate on live TV following the team's loss to England in Pallekele. The defeat on Tuesday has left the team on the brink of elimination, with their future dependent on results in other games.

As Pakistan stood on the brink of elimination, Mohammad Hafeez and Saqlain Mushtaq clashed on live TV over Mohammad Nawaz’s role in the playing XI. Speaking on the Pakistani show Tapmad, Saqlain was outlining his views on the all-rounders when Hafeez interrupted him with a pointed question about Nawaz and then his son-in-law Shadab Khan.

What followed was a heated exchange, with Hafeez arguing that neither Nawaz nor Shadab should have no place in the XI if they cannot be relied upon to fulfil their primary roles.

"Nawaz ki primary job uski bowling hai. Shadab ki primary job bowling hai. Agar wo nahi kar rahe, toh jo team hai, unko wo nahi chahiye (For Nawaz, it is bowling. Same for Shadab. And if they can't do that, we don't want them)," Hafeez said.