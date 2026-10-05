JioStar Announces Skyscanner As Title Sponsor For Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan For India-West Indies T20I Series

Fans watching India’s T20I series against West Indies on JioHotstar can win Skyscanner travel vouchers through the interactive contest | File Photo

JioStar today announced the global travel app, Skyscanner, as the Title Sponsor of its popular predict-and-win fan engagement contest, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, for the upcoming T20I series between India and West Indies. The partnership will add excitement to the free-to-play contest on JioHotstar, giving viewers a chance to win Skyscanner travel vouchers on every matchday of the series.

Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan lets viewers participate in real-time predictions and trivia while watching live cricket and win exciting prizes. As part of the partnership, fans participating in the contest during India’s five-match T20I series against the West Indies will have an opportunity to win Skyscanner travel vouchers up to Rs 1,000 every matchday, as a simple prediction could go a long way in turning their next travel plan into a reality.

Viewers can participate in the contest on JioHotstar while watching the match by accessing the dedicated ‘Jeeto’ tab, where they can answer questions and make predictions during the live action. With Skyscanner coming on board as the Title Sponsor, fans will have more opportunities to take home travel rewards as they play along through the series.

Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan has emerged as one of JioStar’s popular fan engagement offerings, bringing gamification to the live sports viewing experience and giving fans an opportunity to actively participate in the action while watching their favourite stars in action. Through this partnership, Skyscanner and JioStar will bring together the excitement of live cricket, interactive engagement, and the joy of travel, giving fans another reason to look forward to every match beyond the action on the field.

About JioStar

Perched firmly at the nucleus of spellbinding content and innovative technology, JioStar is a leading global media & entertainment company that is reimagining the way audiences consume entertainment and sports. Its television network and streaming service together reach more than 800 million viewers every week, igniting the dreams and aspirations of hundreds of millions of people across geographies.

About Skyscanner

Skyscanner is a leading global travel platform that helps travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers in 52 countries and 37 languages to more than 1,400 trusted travel partners so they can find the best flight, stay, and car hire options. Founded in 2003, Skyscanner has offices worldwide, in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, where team members develop traveller-first innovations, powered by data and insights. Making use of AI and the latest technology, Skyscanner simplifies the complexity of travel and provides honest and transparent solutions, searching more than 100 billion prices every day so travellers can be sure they've seen the best possible options, all in one place. Download the Skyscanner app on Apple or Google Play and follow us on LinkedIn.