 'Meri Taraf Toh Dekh Lo': Virat Kohli's Sweet Gesture To Little Fangirl During IND vs WI 3rd ODI Wins Hearts | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Meri Taraf Toh Dekh Lo': Virat Kohli's Sweet Gesture To Little Fangirl During IND vs WI 3rd ODI Wins Hearts | Video

'Meri Taraf Toh Dekh Lo': Virat Kohli's Sweet Gesture To Little Fangirl During IND vs WI 3rd ODI Wins Hearts | Video

A young fan's adorable interaction with Virat Kohli went viral during the third ODI between India and West Indies. Sitting in the stands, the girl shouted, “Virat, meri taraf toh dekh lo!” Kohli eventually noticed her and waved back, leaving her smiling. A video capturing the heartwarming exchange later circulated widely among cricket fans on social media.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, October 05, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
'Meri Taraf Toh Dekh Lo': Virat Kohli's Sweet Gesture To Little Fangirl During IND vs WI 3rd ODI Wins Hearts | Video
Vitamin_Vk18/X

A heartwarming moment involving Virat Kohli and a young fan went viral during the third ODI between India and West Indies. While sitting in the stands, a little girl adorably tried to get the attention of the Indian batting superstar, shouting, “Virat, meri taraf toh dekh lo!”

Kohli eventually noticed the young fangirl and responded with a warm wave. The simple gesture instantly brought a huge smile to the little girl’s face, creating a wholesome moment between the cricket icon and his young admirer.

The adorable interaction quickly caught the attention of fans, with the video making rounds on social media. Kohli, who enjoys a massive fan following across generations, once again showed how even a small gesture from him can become a memorable moment for his supporters.

The third ODI between India and West Indies provided plenty of excitement for cricket fans, but the sweet exchange between Kohli and the little girl became one of the most endearing off-field moments from the game.

For the young fan, getting noticed by her favourite cricketer was likely a memory she will cherish for years. Her innocent plea of “Virat, meri taraf toh dekh lo” eventually got the response she was hoping for: a wave from Kohli himself.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source