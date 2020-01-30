Jimmy Neesham involves himself in mere Twitter debate after Roger Federer knocked out of Australian Open semis

Novak Djokovic shattered the hopes of ailing rival Roger Federer on Thursday to sweep into a record eighth Australian Open final and move closer to his 17th Grand Slam crown.
In the 50th instalment of one of sport's greatest rivalries, the Serb shrugged off a tentative start to reinforce his recent dominance, showing no mercy to the Swiss maestro in a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-3 win.
Federer's loss did not go very well with New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham. Known for his social media presence, Neesham took to Twitter expressing himself over Federer's exit from the Australian Open semis.
A user was quick to respond to Neesham which further escalated into quick exchange of words between the two with the user suggesting Federer should call it quits while he is still on top.
"He can't compete with his peers anymore. He should call it while he's still on top," the user replied.
Neesham was quick to deny the user's statement. But, the user stood his ground and said, "The last time he won a GS, Djokovic was injured. Nadal and Djokovic still have something in them, Roger doesn't."
However, Neesham brushed off the user's statement saying that the logic behind that comment was stupid. "Roger is injured now so if Djokovic wins then it doesn’t count? Stupid logic," Neesham tweeted.
Recently, Neesham once again found himself in the thick of things. This time Neesham’s emotions were evident during India’s super-over win against New Zealand.
As soon as it was confirmed that a super over will take place, Jimmy Neesham tweeted a GIF of popular Hollywood actor Jim Carrey frustratingly spitting out water and exclaims, “Oh, come on”. He later deleted his post.
