Novak Djokovic shattered the hopes of ailing rival Roger Federer on Thursday to sweep into a record eighth Australian Open final and move closer to his 17th Grand Slam crown.

In the 50th instalment of one of sport's greatest rivalries, the Serb shrugged off a tentative start to reinforce his recent dominance, showing no mercy to the Swiss maestro in a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-3 win.

Federer's loss did not go very well with New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham. Known for his social media presence, Neesham took to Twitter expressing himself over Federer's exit from the Australian Open semis.