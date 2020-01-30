Jimmy Neesham posts hilarious tweet on India’s super-over win against New Zealand then deletes it

Known for hilarious activities on his Twitter account, New Zealand pacer Jimmy Neesham has once again found himself in the thick of things. This time Neesham’s emotions were evident during India’s super-over win against New Zealand.

Ross Taylor was on strike when he needed to score one run off the final ball of the innings which was being bowled by Mohammed Shami. However, he was bowled by the Indian pacer and the game was then set to be decided by a super over. This frustration was evident in every New Zealand fan after the ‘Blackcaps’ were invited to play a third super-over in less than eight months.