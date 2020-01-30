Jimmy Neesham posts hilarious tweet on India’s super-over win against New Zealand then deletes it

Known for hilarious activities on his Twitter account, New Zealand pacer Jimmy Neesham has once again found himself in the thick of things. This time Neesham’s emotions were evident during India’s super-over win against New Zealand.
Ross Taylor was on strike when he needed to score one run off the final ball of the innings which was being bowled by Mohammed Shami. However, he was bowled by the Indian pacer and the game was then set to be decided by a super over. This frustration was evident in every New Zealand fan after the ‘Blackcaps’ were invited to play a third super-over in less than eight months.
As soon as it was confirmed that a super over will take place, Jimmy Neesham tweeted a GIF of popular Hollywood actor Jim Carrey frustratingly spitting out water and exclaims, “Oh, come on”. He later deleted his post.
This was the GIF he had posted.
In the super over, New Zealand came to bat first and posted a target of 18 runs for India. The Virat Kohli-led side scored three runs off the first two balls. With 14 runs required from 3 balls, Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes in the last two balls to propel India to a win. With this victory, India took an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the five-match T20I series.
What made this encounter even more frustrating is that New Zealand had not won any of their last two super-over matches before yesterday and the outcome stayed the same against India as well.
New Zealand’s first tryst with the super-over came in last year’s World Cup final against England where they tied the super-over but lost the game on boundary count. The second encounter took place in November last year. This time, they faced England once again but ended up with the same result. Their third encounter came on Wednesday when they faced India.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)