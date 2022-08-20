Jhulan Goswami to retire: Here are India pacer's records and achievements in women's cricket

Jhulan Goswami | Photo: Twitter

Indian women's cricket team pacer Jhulan Goswami is set to hang her boots after playing her farewell international match at the historic Lord's cricket ground when the visitors face England in the third and final ODI of the tour.

The third and final ODI on September 24 is likely to be her last international appearance.

The former India captain has represented the country in 12 Tests, 68 T20Is and 201 ODIs. She has picked up 44 wickets in Tests, 252 wickets in Women's ODIs and 56 wickets in Women's T20I.

Here are her records and achievements

# During the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Goswami equalled the record for most wickets in the history of the tournament when she picked up her 39th wicket

# The veteran pacer made her international debut in 2005 and since then she has represented India in five World Cups. She has represented India ICC Women's World Cup in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022

# The speedster has the second longest career (19y 262d) in women's Test cricket. She is also the longest cricketer to play in ODI format (20y 75d)

# She is the youngest player to take ten wickets in a Test match (23y 277d)

# The Bengal pacer owns the record for most LBW wickets (18) in Test matches

# She has a bizarre record of most career ducks (17) in ODIs

# Jhulan has bowled the most number of balls in ODIs (9843)

# She also has the record for conceding the most runs in ODIs (5541)