Jharkhand Premier League Final Marred By Stampede at Ranchi Stadium, Three Seriously Injured | Videos | ANI

Ranchi: Several people were injured, three of them seriously, in a stampede during the final match of the Jharkhand Premier League T20 cricket tournament at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium in Dhurwa, Ranchi on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services rushed three seriously injured individuals to a local hospital

According to eyewitnesses, thousands of cricket enthusiasts began gathering at the stadium early in the afternoon to catch the final match. However, the crowd was caught in a bottleneck at the stadium’s West Gate just before the first ball was bowled.

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Though security checks and slow entry procedures created massive, stagnant queues outside the turnstiles. As thousands more packed into the back of the line, the mounting physical pressure triggered severe pushing and jostling, trapping fans at the front.

During the crush, a young man and two young women sustained severe injuries. Paramedics immediately evacuated the injured to Ranchi’s Raj Hospital, where doctors are currently treating them. Several other fans sustained minor cuts and bruises in the melee.

The situation took a more serious turn as frustrated spectators lost their patience over the administrative delays and poor crowd organisation.

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Sources stated that angry fans tried to breach the perimeter by force. In the resulting clash, the crowd broke down parts of the west gate and smashed through the external security barricades.

Following the breach, senior police and administrative officials rushed to the gate with reinforcement units. The additional security forces eventually pushed back the crowd, restored the perimeter, and brought the situation under control.