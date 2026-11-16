'Jersey Toh Dekho Kiska Hai': Suryakumar Yadav Signs MS Dhoni’s Jersey Despite MI-CSK Rivalry In Viral Video

Suryakumar Yadav Signs MS Dhoni’s Jersey |

The Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings rivalry took a backseat as former India captain Suryakumar Yadav shared a special moment with a fan during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026. Yadav, who represents Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was seen signing a Chennai Super Kings jersey on the sidelines of the domestic T20 tournament.

The incident was captured on video and has since caught the attention of cricket fans on social media.

Suryakumar Yadav signs CSK jersey despite rivalry

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In the viral clip, Suryakumar readily accepts a yellow CSK jersey from a fan and proceeds to autograph it. However, when another fan questions him about signing the jersey of an IPL rival, the Indian batter has a rather interesting response.

Pointing towards the name and number on the back of the jersey, Suryakumar indicates that it belongs to none other than MS Dhoni.

He can be heard saying, "Are Jersey Toh Dekho Kiska Hai [Look who's jersey it is]".

His gesture suggests that the rivalry between the two IPL franchises takes a backseat when it comes to acknowledging the legendary former India captain.

The Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings share one of the most celebrated rivalries in the IPL. Both franchises have enjoyed immense success in the tournament, having won 5 titles each.

While Suryakumar has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians setup, Dhoni remains synonymous with Chennai Super Kings, having led the franchise to multiple IPL titles.