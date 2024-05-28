'Jeet Gaye Aaj Toh': Rinku Singh Speaks To His Sister On Video Call After IPL 2024 Final

Rinku Singh with the IPL trophy. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh was involved in a video call with his family after the IPL 2024 final on Sunday at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In a video surfaced on social media, Rinku's sister was seen congratulating him on winning the tournament as the cricketer's other family members were also shown.

The Knight Riders played one of the dominant finals in IPL history, thrashing the SunRisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. Iyer marshalled his troops effectively, leading a methodical dismantling of the Orange Army, who were listless with the bat and ball.

Rinku Singh's video call with his sister & family after winning IPL pic.twitter.com/XRxCPhCYn2 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) May 28, 2024

Rinku Singh to link up with Team India ahead of T20 World Cup 2024:

The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer will now travel to New York to link up with Team India ahead of T20 World Cup 2024. Rinku is one of the four travelling reserves chosen by India ahead of the tournament and will come into play in case of an injury.

Nevertheless, the southpaw's non-selection in the 15-player squad drew plenty of backlash from social media and a few former cricketers, given his T20I numbers. Having made his T20I debut in 2023, Rinku averages an astonishing 89 in only 15 matches with two half-centuries alongside a strike rate of 176.23.

Team India will open their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5th. With Rahul Dravid set to discontinue as coach after the World Cup, he will be keen to help India break their ICC trophy jinx.