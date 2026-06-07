Jay Shah Wishes All Participating Teams Ahead Of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 | X

ICC Chairman Jay Shah extended his best wishes to all 12 teams set to compete in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, expressing excitement ahead of what is expected to be the biggest edition of the tournament. Sharing his message on social media, Shah highlighted the scale of the upcoming event and its potential to reach fans around the world.

“Wishing all 12 teams the very best for the biggest ICC Women’s T20 World Cup ever!” Shah wrote. He added that iconic venues across England and Wales are set to witness record-breaking attendance, while the tournament will also have the widest-ever global broadcast coverage for a women’s cricket event.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The ICC Chairman said the competition is expected to deliver an unforgettable experience by bringing together millions of fans and some of the best athletes in the world. The tournament is being seen as another major step forward for women’s cricket, which has continued to grow in popularity and visibility in recent years.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will feature 12 teams - Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5. A total of 12 teams will compete for the title, with the final scheduled to take place at Lord’s in London on July 5. The tournament will be played across several venues and is expected to attract large crowds throughout its duration.