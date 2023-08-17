Javelin Thrower Kishore Jena Gets Visa Appointment With Hungarian Embassy Ahead Of World C'ships

Amidst uncertainty and tension, Kishore Kumar Jena, an Indian javelin thrower, has secured a renewed appointment for a visa interview on Friday, rekindling optimism about his participation in the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

In a reassuring update shared by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), it was announced that Kishore Kumar Jena's appointment at the Hungarian embassy has been rescheduled for 9 am on Friday.

This development comes a day after his initial one-month visa was unexpectedly cancelled by the Hungarian embassy.

The Threat to Jena's World Championships Dream

The abrupt cancellation of Jena's visa had cast a cloud of doubt over his involvement in the prestigious athletics event scheduled from August 19 to 27. His sudden visa setback had raised concerns about his eligibility to compete on the global stage.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra took to social media on Thursday, calling upon the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to intervene and address the visa issue. In his message, Chopra urged Minister S Jaishankar to "find a solution" to ensure Jena's participation in the World Championships.

Jena's Journey to Qualification: Overcoming Hurdles

Kishore Kumar Jena's path to the World Championships was marked by determination and accomplishment. He secured a spot through the world ranking quota, having triumphed with a personal best of 84.38m in the Sri Lankan National Championships on July 30. His ranking of 36th on the Road to Budapest list by World Athletics (WA) solidified his qualification.

A Select Group of Indian Javelin Throwers: Challenges Faced

Jena stands as one of the four Indian javelin throwers who achieved qualification for the World Championships. DP Manu and Rohit Yadav initially joined the ranks, but Yadav withdrew due to an elbow surgery. As the only athletes from the 28-member Indian squad yet to reach Budapest, Jena and Manu are emblematic of the hurdles faced by the nation's contingent.

The unforeseen twists and turns in Jena's visa journey emphasize the unpredictable nature of sports and the determination required to overcome obstacles on the road to major athletic competitions.

