Jasprit Bumrah brutally trolled for wedding reception pics; netizens bring out old post calling for 'cracker-free Diwali'

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who recently tied the knot with sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan, on Friday thanked his fans for the love and support the couple has received this week.

The premier fast bowler shared adorable pictures with his wife and described the feeling of getting hitched as "nothing short of absolutely magical".

"The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we've received. Thank you," Bumrah tweeted.

The breath-taking pictures showed the newly-wed couple walking hand in hand as they get a warm reception by their family. The relatives standing in the background can be seen holding Diwali's most popular firework sparklers.