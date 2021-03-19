Jasprit Bumrah brutally trolled for wedding reception pics; netizens bring out old post calling for 'cracker-free Diwali'

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who recently tied the knot with sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan, on Friday thanked his fans for the love and support the couple has received this week.
The premier fast bowler shared adorable pictures with his wife and described the feeling of getting hitched as "nothing short of absolutely magical".
"The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we've received. Thank you," Bumrah tweeted.
The breath-taking pictures showed the newly-wed couple walking hand in hand as they get a warm reception by their family. The relatives standing in the background can be seen holding Diwali's most popular firework sparklers.
The picture has apparently left a section of Twitter irked and several have taken to the micro-blogging site to share screenshots of Bumrah's old post, where he had urged netizens to not burst crackers on Diwali.
Sharing it, a user wrote: "say no to crackers but only during Diwali? looks like only Diwali crackers cause pollution and not the ones used in celebrity weddings ye log toh bade heavy driver hain bhai!"
"Say No to Crackers on Diwali & khud ki shaadi me Say Yes to crackers. Ab pollution kidhar gaya?" asked another.
Check out the reactions here:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)