'That's like Uday Chopra giving advice to Amitabh Bachchan': Twitterati troll Sanjay Manjrekar for advising Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai: Former India batsman-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was trolled on social media for trying to advise Jasprit Bumrah on how to bowl, after the third T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Ace India pacer Bumrah, considered one of the best bowlers going around, leaked 17 runs in the Super Over after the match was tied as Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill tonked him around the park.

In the end, Rohit Sharma ensured India win and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series with an unbeaten 15 (which included two sixes).

Manjrekar tweeted after the match: "Watched that super over from Bumrah. He is such a fabulous bowler but he could use the crease a little more to create different delivery angles."