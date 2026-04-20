Jasprit Bumrah Ends Drought! Takes First Wicket Of IPL 2026 In GT Vs MI Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium

Jasprit Bumrah | X

Ahmedabad, April 20: Jasprit Bumrah has finally ended the wicket drought in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Jasprit Bumrah would be relieved as he took his first wicket of the IPL 2026 season on the very first ball during the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match at Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in the first five matches of the IPL 2026 season and he was also seen frustrated on the field. However, he will be relaxed a little as he found his form in the match against Gujarat Titans. The Mumbai Indians fans were also waiting for his first strike of the season.

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Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Sai Sudarshan on the very first ball of the innings. He was caught by Krish Bhagat on a delivery by Bumrah which was moving away. Sudarshan played the shot without moving his feet and tried to slice it to covers.

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However, the ball hit the toe-end of the bat and went straight to Krish who was standing in the cover region. Krish took a comfortable catch and GT suffered an early setback.